Windsor-made documentary premieres on Bell Fibe TV

A new home-grown automotive reality television series has premiered on Bell Fibe TV.

Windsor On Wheels is a six-episode Windsor-made program. The show takes viewers on a journey through the dynamic automotive culture, showcasing cars, events, history and the people behind these machines that define so much of the city's identity.

Highlights include the Ouellette Car Cruise, the Drouillard Festival, Comber Demolition Derby and even a sit-down chat with retired CTV news anchor and car enthusiast, Jim Crichton.

Some of the vehicles shown range from a legendary 1923 Ford Model T to a custom-built exotic supercar, a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador.

In addition, the profiles reveal some aspects of the car culture that may surprise even the most passionate car-lover, racer, mechanic, collector, restorer and historian.

An old Ford Mustang getting restored at RH Restoration in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 18, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

The show’s host and producer are excited about the reception so far, with the hope of another season to shoot in the future.

"I really wanted to give just an honest take of what goes on actually starting in a shop,” said Tyler Colley, the show’s creator and host.

“What really goes on behind the scenes without any gimmicks of anything, about what the work that goes into building these custom cars."

Classic restored cars, like this one at RH Restoration in Windsor, Ont. are featured on the Windsor-based show. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

For Jakob Skrzypa, the series director, editor and executive producer, car stories are unique and Windsor has a treasure’s trove that is seemingly inexhaustible.

"There's enough cars in Windsor that we could do sixteen seasons if we really wanted to,” said Skrzypa.

“So, we would love to do more. It's just a great way to show off the community, show off the vehicles around here."

View the trailer of Windsor On Wheels here.