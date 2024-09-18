WINDSOR
Windsor

    • High schoolers restore local history

    Share

    Local high school students have been granted a unique opportunity through their enhanced construction program.

    Students with the Greater Essex Public School Board are spending two days restoring the deck of the historic Simcoe building at the John Freeman Walls Historic Site and Underground Railroad Museum.

    “I was actually told about this area by my history teacher and she told me that I should come visit it at some point in time,” said Stephanie La Marsh, a grade 11 student.

    “Now I’m actually working on it. That’s just really cool to think about.”

    While the students work, they have the opportunity to learn about local history.

    SHSM students work on the deck at the John Freeman Walls Historic Site and Underground Railroad Museum in Lakeshore, Ont. on Sept. 18, 2024. (Source: Greater Essex County District School Board)

    “One of the kids earlier today asked about the location of the Underground Railroad and thought it was an actual place,” said Trent DuRocher, Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) support teacher. “He was looking for a tunnel instead of the idea of people helping each other.”

    The property owners watched from the sidelines.

    SHSM students work on the deck at the John Freeman Walls Historic Site and Underground Railroad Museum in Lakeshore, Ont. on Sept. 18, 2024. (Source: Greater Essex County District School Board)

    “It’s been in our family since 1846,” said Dr. Brian Walls, a property owner. “The history is of the Underground Railroad, the first and greatest American freedom movement. For the first time, good people, black and white, of different races, worked in harmony for freedom and justice.”

    Anna Walls said it’s great to see the kids having fun while they work, adding it’s a great example of the community coming together.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    • One dead following Lambton County crash

      Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

    • $10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College

      Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News