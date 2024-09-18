High schoolers restore local history

Local high school students have been granted a unique opportunity through their enhanced construction program.

Students with the Greater Essex Public School Board are spending two days restoring the deck of the historic Simcoe building at the John Freeman Walls Historic Site and Underground Railroad Museum.

“I was actually told about this area by my history teacher and she told me that I should come visit it at some point in time,” said Stephanie La Marsh, a grade 11 student.

“Now I’m actually working on it. That’s just really cool to think about.”

While the students work, they have the opportunity to learn about local history.

SHSM students work on the deck at the John Freeman Walls Historic Site and Underground Railroad Museum in Lakeshore, Ont. on Sept. 18, 2024. (Source: Greater Essex County District School Board)

“One of the kids earlier today asked about the location of the Underground Railroad and thought it was an actual place,” said Trent DuRocher, Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) support teacher. “He was looking for a tunnel instead of the idea of people helping each other.”

The property owners watched from the sidelines.

“It’s been in our family since 1846,” said Dr. Brian Walls, a property owner. “The history is of the Underground Railroad, the first and greatest American freedom movement. For the first time, good people, black and white, of different races, worked in harmony for freedom and justice.”

Anna Walls said it’s great to see the kids having fun while they work, adding it’s a great example of the community coming together.