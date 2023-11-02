Medical clinic opens in downtown Windsor to address high demand

A brand new urgent care walk-in clinic opened in the downtown core Wednesday.

It's run by emergency room physicians and nurses, well-equipped to handle any situation.

Located at 1100 University Avenue West near Elm Avenue, the UMC Urgent Care offices had a soft launch Wednesday.

The hours of operation aim to be flexible with the possibility of expanded hours in the future.

At present, the site will be open Monday to Thursday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. — The site offers free parking.

Dr. Bryce Leontowicz is an ER physician who will lead the medical team. He’s encouraged that this site will positively serve the local community that is greatly in need of medical support.

A new urgent care clinic opened in downtown Windsor. Nov. 1, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)"We'd like to staff two physicians on at a time if possible which would obviously increase the numbers,” said Leotowicz. “Our hours are limited right now just because we're starting and we don't know exactly the territory in its totality. But for four hours I think we could be seeing at least 50 people in a day easily."

UMC offers primary care, preventative care, a lab, x-ray imaging, vaccinations and a pharmacy on site.

The owner said the area was chosen specifically because it’s a high needs region of the city, with 30,000 people without a family doctor.