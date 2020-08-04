WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor grandmother has an extra $100,000 after buying a lucky scratch ticket.

Lucille Soulliere earned the top prize on the Instant Crossword Tripler.

The 74-year-old married retired automotive assembler said she uncovered her win at home while her husband, who wasn’t feeling well, was resting.

“I woke my husband up and asked him to check the ticket for me – but he looked at me like I was crazy so I told him to go back to sleep, and then I went to the store to validate my ticket,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

Soulliere said she scanned her ticket several times using the ticket checker at the store before she brought it to the clerk to scan at the lottery terminal.

“Another customer said, ‘I think you won $100,] and I said, ‘I think it’s a little more than that,’” Soulliere said.

The mother and grandmother plans to put some of her winnings aside for a vacation to relax for a couple of weeks. She also plans to pay her bills and enjoy debt-free living, which she says is ‘the best thing in the world.’

“I feel good. Having never won before, it’s hard to accept, but I feel very fortunate,” she said.

Instant Crossword Tripler is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.61.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stop 42 on County Road 42 in Windsor.