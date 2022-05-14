McKee Park improvement work to begin this month

McKee Park visitors can expect short-term trail and greenspace closures as the city begins improvement work following a weather delay.

Over a three-to-four-week period starting May 25, crews will remove and replace all the asphalt pathways, install three new bench pads and set concrete footings for eight new decorative lights.

Drainage work will also be done, including new catch basins and re-grading to raise low spots.

During this work, park users are asked to avoid the construction areas.

City officials say the parking lot and boat launch ramp will remain open while construction is underway.

Once all the groundwork is laid, the enhancement phases will begin.

Phase 1: Boardwalk and gazebo installation

Phase 2: Trails, lighting, silos and benches

Phase 3: Playground installation

Officials say there has been a slight delay in starting the first two phases due to inclement weather, but the original fall completion date remains the same.