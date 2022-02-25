Mayors call to end COVID-19 testing at Canada-U.S. borders

Restrictions at Canada-U.S. land borders are set to change next week.

Travellers will no longer need a negative PCR test to enter Canada. Instead, they can choose to take a cheaper rapid antigen test.

However, community leaders on both sides of the border are calling on the feds to eliminate land border testing altogether.

“You still have to go through the hassle of clicking the box, making the appointment, finding a pharmacy that is available,” says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Dilkens took part in a conference call Friday, with other cross-border mayors.

“Somehow or another, it is easier for you to hop into a confined space like an airplane and get to where you want to be, but to hop in your car with family and friends to get across the border is some scary concept,” says Robert Restaino, Mayor of Niagara Falls, NY.

“We’ve choked off tourism. Here in Niagara alone, we’ve got 40,000 people that count on tourism to feed their families,” added Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont.

The call was moderated by the Frontier Duty Free Association, who say they’ve been either closed, or over 95 per cent down in revenue with the two year border closure.

“All while planes have flown over the border. Change is needed now. Not a month from now. Now,” says executive director Barbara Barrett.

Dilkens worries the tourism industry will continue to suffer, should testing restrictions remain in place.

“I am home to North America’s largest distillery, 19 wineries, 13 craft breweries and a whole host of other tourists attractions you would find in a border community,” says Dilkens. “This community is being hit hard.”

The president of the Hotel Association of Canada Susie Grynol says a third summer of restrictions could cause the industry to collapse.

“I’m gonna be clear. Canada is not open for business for all the reasons that have been identified in this call already,” says Grynol.

Martin Firestone, of Travel Secure, believes the removal of a required COVID-19 test should happen sooner than later.

“We are probably the last country that still has these requirements in place. Until that level is removed, tourism is going to suffer tremendously,” says Firestone.

The adjustment to the testing requirement goes into effect March 1.