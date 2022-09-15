Mayoral Candidate Drew Dilkens announces economic diversification and job creation action plan

Windsor mayoral candidate Drew Dilkens announced his economic diversification and job creation action plan today as part of his re-election campaign.

Dilkens says to remain competitive, to attract investment, build more housing options for families and be ready for more opportunities, he is proposing to unleash a major servicing plan for Sandwich South – the lands south of the airport, within the City of Windsor limits.

He says this plan will ensure that Windsor is able to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities now present in the region. Without this land being serviced, Windsor will not be able to compete for more jobs.

“Windsor was able to secure the $5-billion EV battery production facility because we were able to assemble over 200 acres of serviced industrial land on short notice to compete and win this major jobs investment,” said Dilkens. “We now need to think about the next decade, more opportunities, jobs, investment and plan forward. To ensure that our City will win tomorrow, we have to do the ground work and get ready for the next major job creator today.”

Dilkens’ Economic Diversification and Job Creation Action Plan for Windsor: