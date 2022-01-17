'Mask Hacks' study suggests effective alternatives to N95s

Windsor, Ont. -

Research by a University of Windsor scientist suggests wearing a two-ply cotton mask fastened tightly with ties over a basic medical mask offers similar protection as wearing an N95 mask.

In his ongoing research related to COVID-19 and its variants, School of the Environment professor Ken Drouillard, is participating in a “mask hacks” study by a team at McMaster University led by researcher Catherine Clase.

The study involved testing various masks, and combinations of masks and mask-wearing devices, to find those with the best performance ability to filter out aerosol-sized particles.

“This is timely information for the public,” said Drouillard. “Given the high community risk factors posed by the Omicron variant and the scarcity of N95 masks in some provinces, we want to be able to help people use the best mask they have access to.”

Drouillard’s spouse, Rebecca Rudman, is one of the founders of the Windsor-Essex Sewing Force. The group of community volunteers has produced tens of thousands of cloth masks donated to frontline workers and vulnerable populations.

Drouillard has lent his expertise to the project and has recruited other UWindsor scientists to perform tests on various mask designs and fabrics to ensure the volunteers could produce the most effective masks possible.

Drouillard and the McMaster team performed tests on masks used in combination with those produced by the local group of sewing volunteers. Using a TSI portacounter— the same device used for fit-testing N95 masks— they tested the concept of “double-masking”— wearing two masks at a time.

He said the most effective was wearing a two-ply, pleated cotton mask with cotton straps tied snugly over a standard medical mask.

Not all medical masks are created equal, Drouillard explained.

True medical-grade masks are certified by ASTM, an international standards organization. Certified ASTM masks bear the organization’s name on the box. There are three grades of masks available, the L1 being the cheapest and most accessible. The higher grades relate to the mask’s ability to prevent fluids from soaking into them and are generally used only in hospital settings, Drouillard explained.

Research testing results: