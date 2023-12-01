WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Marking World Aids Day in Windsor

    World Aids Day was marked with a flag raising in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Source: Kevin Blondin/Pozitive Pathways) World Aids Day was marked with a flag raising in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Source: Kevin Blondin/Pozitive Pathways)

    World AIDS Day, which recognizes the achievements in HIV/AIDS research, was marked in Windsor with a flag raising.

    The day also aims to raise awareness and destigmatize the disease, as well as honour people living with HIV/AIDS, and those who have lost their lives.

    According to the Pubic Health Agency of Canada, at the end of 2020, there were 62,790 Canadians living with HIV.

    Friday also marks the beginning of Indigenous AIDS awareness week.  

