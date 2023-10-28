Marine industry career fair held in Windsor

People interested in a career at sea with a job in the marine industry were able to check out the travelling Great Canadian Marine Careers Expo (GCMCE) in Windsor on Friday and Saturday at HMCS Hunter.

Royal Canadian Navy officials said the touring job expo is considered a first of it’s kind in Canada, giving an opportunity for government organizations and other marine industry affiliated employers or institutions the chance to connect with communities along the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway.

“High demand right now,” said Master Sailor Ale Leake. “It's a great opportunity. You can see the world.”

“We have a career for pretty much anyone. So if you're interested in pretty much anything, we probably have a trade for you,” Leake added.

Leake said the career expo was a great way for all organizations to be in one place at the same time, noting all employers are facing similar challenges in finding crews and personnel for vacant positions.

“We need people to handle our pay, our travel, all of our supply stuff. We need people to get us uniforms. So there's a very wide variety, like pretty much you can find something for anyone in the forces,” said Leake. “We've got all sorts of new programs. We have the Naval Experience Program, it's called NEP. That's your one-year [program] where you get to try it before you buy it kind of thing. So we'll put you through basic training. You'll go on a course that teaches you how to be on a ship, you'll get a chance to go on the ship, see it. It's one year long, fully paid.”

Leake explained, “At the end of the year, you decide what career you want, because we have different trades. So for the one year, you're just tradeless and get to kind of see all of the options. At the end of the year. You either pick a trade, switch to Air Force or army, and bring the qualifications with you. Or you can decide if the forces actually aren't for you and no strings attached. You get to leave.”

Due to the St. Lawrence Seaway closure, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Glace Bay, a maritime coastal defence vessel, was not able to make it to Windsor-Essex for people to tour. However, those who took part had the opportunity to ride along the Detroit River in a rigid hull inflatable rescue boat.

“We have a lot of different jobs,” Leake continued. “I joined quite late as most people would say. I joined at 27. I'd already finished my master's degree and I just wanted something that I was interested in doing and that gave me great opportunities. And now it's been six years and I'm still loving it.”

Leake added the expo continues through November in Toronto, Oshawa, Kingston and Hamilton.