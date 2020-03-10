WINDSOR -- Coronavirus concerns have Windsor-Essex families cancelling and re-routing their March Break vacation plans.

Many airlines and cruise companies recently changed their cancellation policy; waiving change and cancellation fees or offering a refund credit.

The government of Canada released travel advisories, warning people to avoid all non-essential travel to China, Iran and northern Italy.

With confirmed cases of COVID-19 in over 100 countries, many traveler are opting to play safe than sorry.

“It’s obviously a huge frustration with the whole family because of the expectation of good time in somewhere warm,” says St.Clair College professor Manu Sehgal.

He postponed his plans to go on a cruise after receiving notice of an updated cancellation policy from the travel company.

“Most of our clients are obviously concerned. It’s important to note that the level of health risk to Canadians is still relatively low,” says Al Valente, owner of Valente Travel.

He suggests avoiding certain coronavirus hot spots but says there is no need to panic given the ratio.

“There may be a chance of that you could be quarantined if an outbreak occurs on a cruise line, but then again the vast majority are safe,” says Valente.

For some travelers, the risk of quarantine is the main concern.

“Ultimately our decision on postponing the cruise was based on the risk on not being able to come back to Windsor in a reasonable amount of time. There’s the potential of someone being on the ship getting affected,” says Egidio Mosca, who cancelled his annual family march break cruise.

“You don’t want to jeopardize anyone’s health. You don’t want to put people at risk. The kids understand that,” says Mosca.