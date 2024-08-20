WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man wearing storm trooper mask charged with bank robbery

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Chatham-Kent police say a 49-year-old man wore a storm trooper mask and a surgical mask in two separate bank robberies.

    On Aug. 16 at 12:50 p.m., police responded to a robbery at a bank on Lacroix Street in Chatham.

    Officers say they learned the man entered the bank wearing a surgical mask and demanded a specific amount of money from a teller. The teller complied and the man fled with the cash.

    A thorough investigation was initiated involving Community Patrol Officers, the Criminal Investigation Branch, and the Forensic Unit with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police.

    On Aug. 19 at 1:45 p.m., police responded to another robbery at a business on Richmond Street in Chatham. Police say the man walked into the business wearing a storm trooper mask and demanded money from the employees. After a short interaction, the man left empty handed.

    Officers quickly attended the area and located the man walking a short distance away.

    Police say the utilization of CCTV footage, surveillance cameras, and witness statements allowed them to effectively link both robbery incidents to the same individual.

    The 49-year-old man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing. He has been charged with disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence and two counts of robbery.

