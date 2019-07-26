

CTV Windsor





A suspect has been identified in a homicide investigation being carried out by the Windsor Police Service.

Alexander Mackenzie, 33, of Windsor, is wanted for first degree murder.

The suspect is described by police as a white man, 6’4”, approximately 195 lbs and long dark hair.

Police are warning the public the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots the suspect is not to approach the suspect but, to call 911.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a home in the west end of the city just after the noon hour for a report of a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com