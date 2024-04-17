Man wanted for alleged sex assault of girl under 16
Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 24-year-old man related to an alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Earlier this month, the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that a man sexually assaulted a girl under 16 years old.
As a result of the investigation, Carlos Leon is wanted on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and breach of probation.
Police say Leon has previous convictions for sexual offences.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leon is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
Disappointment widespread over budget's proposed $200-month disability benefit funding
Advocacy groups across Canada are expressing widespread disappointment about the amount of funding earmarked in the 2024 federal budget for the long-awaited Canada Disability Benefit.
BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.
Earthquake jolts southern Japan
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.
ArriveCan contractor to be admonished by MPs in extraordinarily rare parliamentary display
Enacting an extraordinarily rarely used parliamentary power, MPs have summoned an ArriveCan contractor to appear before the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon to be admonished publicly for failing to answer their questions.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
Gas prices across Ontario expected to climb to levels not seen since 2022, analyst says
Ontario is going to see a big jump at the pumps later this week as gas prices in the province hit levels not seen in nearly two years, according to one industry analyst.
Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings
More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.
Paul McCartney and John Lennon’s sons have released a single together
A new Lennon and McCartney collaboration is the last thing anybody expected.
Kitchener
-
Police services board wants new approach to St. Patrick's Day
The Waterloo Region Police Services Board wants to explore new ways of dealing with an annual unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s University District.
-
-
Man used hammer to avoid bar tab, police say
A Toronto man is facing weapons and other charges after allegedly pulling out a hammer to avoid paying a bar tab in Guelph.
London
-
New smart washroom the talk of Grand Bend
It’s not every day that a new washroom becomes the talk of the town. But in the Lake Huron tourist community of Grand Bend a new so-called smart washroom has many residents and business owners flush with joy.
-
'It’s pretty messed up': Vaping and vandalism continue to impact high school students and staff across the region
It’s an issue affecting local high schools across the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB).
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take commanding 3-0 series lead with Kitchener
Isaiah George, Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen all scored for the Knights, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven OHL quarterfinal series.
Barrie
-
Vehicle rolls into drainage creek off Highway 400 in Barrie
One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled into a drainage creek off Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Barrie police warn private vehicle sellers after scam attempt
Police advise vehicle owners to be cautious about selling privately after a recent incident where the seller did everything right when faced with a scammer.
-
City of Barrie addresses concerns over coyote encounters
Coyotes are no strangers to neighbourhoods in Barrie, with more sightings and encounters reported all the time.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sault suspect exposed herself, charged at police with an umbrella
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 26-year-old woman with several offences following an incident Monday morning.
-
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Suspected drug dealer assaulted officer, Sault police say
A suspect riding a bicycle on Gibbs Street in Sault Ste. Marie this week has been charged with assaulting police, along with drug-related offences.
-
Sault suspect exposed herself, charged at police with an umbrella
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 26-year-old woman with several offences following an incident Monday morning.
-
Sault College success spurs the growth of girls hockey
The Sault College Women’s Hockey team is less than a month removed from its second straight ACHA W2 National Championship.
Ottawa
-
GAS PRICES Ottawa gas prices expected to increase 14 cents a litre on Thursday
Ottawa motorists are being warned to expect a big hike in gasoline prices this week, as prices rise to the highest level since August 2022.
-
All federal ministers will participate in process to find 5,000 jobs to cut: Anand
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says no government ministry and agency will be left out of the process of cutting 5,000 public-service positions.
-
Feds reducing office space 'opens the door' to the idea of a NHL rink in downtown Ottawa, mayor says
The federal government's move to reduce its office space by 50 per cent over the next 10 years could open up discussions on a potential site for a new Ottawa Senators arena in downtown Ottawa, according to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
Toronto
-
Video shows Toronto Pearson airport heist suspect taking off with more than $22M in gold, cash
Video of the moment a suspect left Toronto Pearson International Airport with more than $22 million in gold and cash has been released by police.
-
-
Montreal
-
Quebec clarifying Bill 96 directives amid uproar over French-only presentation for parents
Quebec's education ministry says it is working on clarifying directives on when officials can communicate with the public in a language other than French.
-
10 years in U.S. prison for Canadian man who stole millions with fake psychic fraud
A former Montreal resident was sentenced earlier this week to 10 years in a United States federal prison for a multi-decade fraud that manipulated more than one million Americans into sending money to fake psychics.
-
CAQ whip resigns from caucus to run for Conservatives in next federal election
The Quebec government whip has quit the Coalition Avenir Québec and will join the federal Conservatives, leaving the province's ruling party wondering whether its current slump in the polls will lead to more departures.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 30 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
Though spring may be here, parts of Manitoba are set to get a blast of winter weather this week.
-
The Jets superfan who never misses a game
Though Winnipeg is full of hardcore hockey lovers, there’s one man who says he’s the Winnipeg Jets biggest fan.
-
Children aboard school bus as driver arrested for impaired driving: police
Police say they pulled over and arrested a Manitoba school bus driver for impaired driving while he was taking children to school.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government closing in on new deal to pay family doctors
The Alberta government says it's closing in on a new deal for family doctor pay, but a physicians' group says it must include those with small patient rosters.
-
Semi rollovers cause traffic delays around Edmonton
Two semis rolled Wednesday morning in and around Edmonton.
-
Wildfire sparked by Alta. pipeline rupture under control; Investigation continues
A wildfire in west-central Alberta that was sparked by a natural gas pipeline rupture Tuesday is under control.
Calgary
-
'Blue Sky City': Calgary unveils new brand
Calgary has a new brand and it's looking up.
-
Calgary doctor charged after investigation uncovered $2M in fraud
A Calgary doctor has been charged with fraud after allegedly submitting millions of dollars in false claims to the province.
-
More Calgary street sweeping postponed due to snowy spring weather
The City of Calgary is once again postponing some residential street sweeping operations due to spring snow.
Regina
-
Inmate found dead at Regina Correctional Centre
A 36-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre (RCC) was found dead on Tuesday morning, a news release from the province said.
-
'The needs of the client': Ministry refutes Sask. NDP allegations of gov't funnelling social service funding to MLA owned hotels
Tuesday night in government committee saw the Ministry of Social Services release documents revealing how much funding was sent to two Regina motels associated with Sask. Party MLA Gary Grewal.
-
Former Sask. massage therapist who sexually assaulted clients has day parole revoked
A former massage therapist who pleaded guilty to a string of sexual assaults has had his day parole revoked.
Vancouver
-
SkyTrain service disrupted at multiple stations due to medical emergency
Transit users taking SkyTrain through Burnaby Wednesday were warned to expect service interruptions due to a medical emergency.
-
Mounties discover school bus, stolen vehicles in Fraser River
Police in Metro Vancouver say their investigation into how a vehicle ended up at the bottom of the Fraser River has led to the discovery of other submerged vehicles, including a school bus and at least two stolen cars.
-
B.C. lotto winner plans to go to an NFL game at every stadium
A football lover who recently won a $1 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot says the prize will allow him to take his fandom to the next level.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo cancer centre construction to begin next year
Construction workers are poised to start building a BC Cancer centre in Nanaimo in 2025 – bringing access to critical treatment services closer to home for thousands of people on Vancouver Island.
-
-
David Eby taunts other premiers about federal housing funding
As the federal government unveiled a housing-heavy deficit budget, B.C.’s premier isn’t just ready to cash the cheque for his province’s share, he’s seemingly taunting his counterparts about their reluctance.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating sudden death in Bass River
The RCMP says it is investigating a sudden death in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Nova Scotia opens first long-term care home serving Mi'kmaq seniors
Nova Scotia is opening the first long-term care facility in a First Nations community in the province.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
N.L.
-
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.