Windsor

    Man wanted for alleged sex assault of girl under 16

    Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Leon. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Leon. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 24-year-old man related to an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

    Earlier this month, the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that a man sexually assaulted a girl under 16 years old.

    As a result of the investigation, Carlos Leon is wanted on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and breach of probation.

    Police say Leon has previous convictions for sexual offences.

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leon is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

