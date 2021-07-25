Advertisement
Man wanted by Chatham-Kent police arrested Saturday
Published Sunday, July 25, 2021 10:49AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man wanted by Chatham-Kent police for mischief and assault with a weapon among other offences was arrested Saturday afternoon.
While on general patrol, officers found the suspect on Bloomfield Road in Chatham.
The man was wanted by police for mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
The 30-year-old Chatham man was arrested and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.