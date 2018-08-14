Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Ford City shooting
Windsor Police are sitting outside a taped up home in the 1200 block of Henry Ford Centre Drive for a shooting investigation in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 14, 2018 9:29AM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Ford City area.
Windsor police say they are investigating a shooting incident, which took place in a residence located in the 1200 block of Henry Ford Centre Drive.
Police say shots were fired shortly after 3 a.m.