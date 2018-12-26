

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is in hospital after being stabbed numerous times on Christmas Day.

LaSalle police were called to the area of Golfview Drive and Matchette Road around 9 p.m. and found a 20 year old Windsor man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police say the victim and assailant were known to each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.