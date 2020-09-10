WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a local hotel.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Division Road for a report of shots fired on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

Police received information that a suspect vehicle had been out front of a hotel in the area when shots were fired from inside the vehicle. The vehicle had then been driven from the area.

Officers on scene determined that an exterior glass door to the business had been shattered, possibly due to gunfire.

Police spoke with numerous occupants of the hotel. There were no reports of any injured people currently at the hotel.

Information was received that a possible injured victim had left the hotel before police arrival.

Officers contained the scene and an investigation was launched.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a Windsor home after receiving information that an injured person was on scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attended and met with a man who confirmed he had been at the involved hotel and had been injured while out front of the business. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.