A man convicted in a gun and drugs smuggling ring in Windsor will be sentenced in the new year.

Philip Kwaku Nkrumah of no fixed address has has pleaded guilty to charges which include trafficking and conspiracy in connection to "Project Kirby.”

The operation was a year-long smuggling probe by a number of international law enforcement agencies which began in March 2015.

In all, ten people were charged with a total of more than 100 offences.

Only Curtis Marcelles Elliott is left to have his day in court.

Nkrumah will be sentenced on Feb. 1, 2019.