

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is headed to jail for drug trafficking.

Kevin Lewis, 30, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to possession of drug trafficking in October.

Lewis was among 10 people charged following a cross border investigation into the importation and distribution of illegal guns into Ontario from the United States.

"Project Kirby" began in 2015 with members of the OPP, the Organized Crime Enforcement Nureau and the provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit.

As part of the investigation, guns were smuggled across the border, then sold to undercover officers in Windsor who posed as members of an organized crime group from Toronto.

Ten people were charged with 111 offences after police raids in London, Lakeshore and Windsor.

Lewis also received 12-months probation, a weapons prohibition for 10 years and he must submit his DNA.

A second suspect, Adonios Coutsogiannakis, pleaded guilty to drug possession and trafficking charges.

He will be sentenced in April.

Another suspect in the year-long investigation was sentenced in July.

Roy Hill of Windsor was sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty to five offences in connection to that sting, including conspiracy and possession of a loaded firearm.

Hill was given credit for time already served but has a lifetime weapons ban.