Police remain tightlipped about an investigation in McGregor.

Essex County OPP were called to the parking lot at the McGregor Columbian Club, formerly the Knights of Columbus, on Essex County Road 11 at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they discovered an injured man, but they are not releasing any information about the extent of the injuries or how the man was injured.

CTV News has learned the man remains in hospital in critical condition.

Residents in the normally quiet community are puzzled by the lack of information from authorities.

"We're getting a lot of questions about it," says Mike Vasovski, the owner of the McGregor Medical Pharmacy. "We sort of don't have any idea. The rumour mill is running."

Vasovski is part of that rumour mill. A number of residents in the area thought he was the victim.

While police won't comment on the investigation, residents say there was a shooting.

"it's pretty concerning," admits Vasovski. "It's a pretty small town. You don't expect something like that to happen here but obviously that kind of thing can happen anywhere."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any person with information should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.