

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say an investigation is underway after a man was injured in McGregor.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 9500 block of Essex County Road 11 at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday regarding an injured man.

Police say they are involved in an ongoing investigation into the cause of the injury.

Multiple witnesses tell CTV News the police investigation took place in the parking lot of the McGregor Columbian Club, formerly the Knights of Columbus.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.