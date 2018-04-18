

CTV Windsor





A 31-year-old man has been charged in a child pornography investigation involving Windsor and Sudbury police.

The Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) was contacted by the Sudbury Police Service in January about a suspect in Windsor who was allegedly in possession of child pornography.

Members of the ICE Unit continued to investigate and obtained a warrant to search a residence in the 1100 block of Riverside Drive East where they arrested a suspect on Tuesday April 17.

Officers also seized a quantity of evidence including a computer, hard drives, storage media, and other property requiring further analysis.

Victor Steward, 31, of Windsor is charged with two counts of accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

If you have any information regarding to the online sexual exploitation of children please report it to your local police service or you can submit tips at https://www.cybertip.ca/app/en/about

The Winsor Police ICE unit is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This Project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com