WALLACEBURG, Ont. -- A 40-year-old man has been charged after police say they found him inside a house while the homeowners were away.

Officers say an observant citizen contacted police to report suspicious activity around a residence on Queen Street in Wallaceburg on Tuesday night around 9 p.m.

Police learned that the homeowners were away when they arrived. Officers entered the home and found the man inside.

The 40-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with break and enter.

Through investigation, he was also charged with arson in connection with a suspicious garage fire on Blake Street in September. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.