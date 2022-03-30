Man found dead on Riverside Drive West, Windsor police investigating

Windsor police are investigating the death of a man who was found in the city’s west end Wednesday.

Police had the area of Riverside Drive near Huron Church Road closed in the afternoon for the investigation.

Officers on scene were focused on the front of Riverside Drive.

There was a yellow tarp on the ground, near the front entrance to the building.

Detectives as well as paramedics have since cleared the scene, but police say the investigation is in the initial stages.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Windsor police say this is not related to the ongoing homicide investigation in LaSalle.