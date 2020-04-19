WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Good Samaritan says his actions have landed him in self-isolation.

A Windsor man says he is quarantined at home after a man he helped in a multi-vehicle crash was allegedly positive for COVID-19.

“I got to the vehicle I asked him. 'Are you ok? Are you hurt?' I have to get you out of this vehicle,” says Fred Doughty.

“It was pretty scary cause there was a lot of smoke, a lot of damage and all the air bags were deployed.”

He recalls witnessing the crash from across the street on Ouellette Avenue near Dougall Avenue on April 7.

Doughty claims emergency officials on scene immediately told him to put on a mask and sanitize his hands. When questioned why, he says the EMS told him the man he just helped is positive for COVID-19.

“It was scary, I was crying. It’s been emotional,” Doughty says.

No officials at Windsor Police, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit or Essex-Windsor EMS will confirm Doughty’s story, citing privacy for everyone involved.

Doughty has been self-isolating at home for over a week. He says this experience has caused him a lot of anxiety.

“It’s been tough. My wife she can’t come in the room to help me. To do this alone, it’s real, it’s not good.”

Despite the outcome, Doughty says his Good Samaritan act was the right thing to do.

“I can’t be angry at anybody. I did what I had to do.”