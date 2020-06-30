WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 63-year-old Windsor man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation.

In April, the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit started the investigation involving the suspected child porn possession.

Members of the I.C.E. Unit applied for and received judicial authorization to search a residence linked to the investigation.

On June 25, around 10 a.m., the man was found in the 600 block of Cataraqui Street, where he was arrested without incident.

Investigators then executed the search warrant at the home, where a computer and several other digital storage devices were located and seized.

Bradley Mayer, 63, is charged with unlawfully accessing child pornography and unlawfully possessing child pornography.

Investigators from the I.C.E. Unit are expected to continue to actively investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.