Man facing charges after Windsor protest
Published Monday, November 30, 2020 4:39PM EST
More than 50 people got together to protest COVID-19 regulations in downtown Windsor, Sunday November 29, 2020 (Source: Gord Bacon)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police arrested a man Sunday during a pandemic-related protest downtown.
Police say officers were on scene at the protest and arrested a man during the event without incident.
Around 50 people were in attendance at the rally against COVID-19 restrictions.
Police say the man was arrested for the Criminal Code offence of obstructing a police officer. He was also charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.