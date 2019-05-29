

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Walker Road.

Officers are seeking any information related to the fatal collision.

Police were called to the crash involving a lone male occupant at Walker Road at Richmond Street on Wednesday around 3:15 a.m.

Officers attended the scene and observed a grey Ford Escape with severe front end damage.

A business in the 1100 block of Walker Road also sustained damage during the incident.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say soon after being transported, it was confirmed that the man passed away.

The Accident Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The collision remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.