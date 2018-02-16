

CTV Windsor





Police are now classifying the death of a 16-year-old Windsor boy the first homicide of the year.

Police say evidence obtained during the autopsy of Chance Gauthier is why they are now looking at homicide. Police also note the weapon used in the incident has not been recovered.

Gauthier’s body was found the morning of Feb. 14 at the 900 block of Church St. He suffered a gunshot wound, according to Windsor police. Police also say Gauthier was known to frequent downtown Windsor.

Witnesses reported hearing a possible gunshot in the early morning hours of that day, but police have not been able to confirm that informatron.

Police maintain there is no direct threat to the community.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to actively investigate this case.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge says it's extremely rare for police to release the victim's name so soon.

The reason? "To generate as much interest or public interest. We want people if it jars anyone's memory that name, if it jars any information. Sometimes it's the smallest little piece and could be the piece we're looking for," Sgt. Betteridge said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com