Man charged with assault following stabbing

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing in Windsor last week.

Shortly before midnight on July 11, Windsor police officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at a house within the 300 block of Clinton Street.

Once on scene, officers found a man sitting on the porch bleeding profusely. Through investigation, officers say they learned that a suspect, who was armed with a knife and unknown sharp object, had confronted the victim inside the residence and stabbed him several times throughout his upper body.

The victim was quickly treated by officers and EMS before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 15, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 300 block of Clinton Street.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.