WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a neighbour dispute has resulted in charges for a 24-year-old man.

Police responded to the incident in Chatham around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man was shooting an airsoft gun towards his neighbour’s house.

The Chatham man was arrested and charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 5.