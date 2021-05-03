TORONTO, ONT. -- The Ontario government is enhancing the protection of the province’s precious natural resources and ensuring public safety by recruiting 25 additional conservation officers.

“Ontario’s natural resources are world class; to maintain that standard, we promised to hire more conservation officers to protect our natural resources,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Today, we’re making good on that commitment.”

These officers will help the ministry increase focus on its sustainable resource management and public safety goals, such as:

promoting hunting safety

preventing illegal hunting

preventing illegal trade and commercialization of Ontario’s animal and plant species

preventing the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a wealth of natural resources in Ontario,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Our government is committed to ensuring that our children and grandchildren will see the benefits of these resources.”

Ontario’s conservation officers patrol the lakes, rivers, trails and backroads of Ontario.

“We’re looking for 25 extraordinary individuals who are passionate about the outdoors to join the team,” said Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Whether you’re from a small town or a big city, a long line of conservation officers, or you’re the first in your family to pursue this rewarding career, we encourage you to consider applying.”