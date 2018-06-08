

CTV Windsor





A 51-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a break-in at a downtown restaurant.

Windsor police began investigating a report of a break and enter which had occurred in the early morning hours to a restaurant located in the 300 block of Pelissier Street on Sunday, May 27.

Investigators from the Property Crimes Unit obtained surveillance video and were able to confirm that a male suspect forced entry into the business, damaged a cash register, and fled the scene with a quantity of cash.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and an arrest warrant was applied for and granted.

On Thursday, investigators found the suspect in the area of Pelissier Street and Wyandotte Street West and placed the suspect under arrest without incident.

Officers found the man to be in possession of approximately 1 gram of suspected Fentanyl.

David Calhoun, 51, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter and possession of controlled substance (suspected Fentanyl).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.