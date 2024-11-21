Man caught with copper and wire cutters at Chatham business: CKPS

WINDSOR
    Chatham-Kent police say they nabbed a man with copper and wire cutters at a business break-in.

    On Thursday morning around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a business address on Colborne Street in Chatham.

    Police say a 45-year-old Chatham man was located with copper and wire cutters.

    He was arrested on the charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property, and possession of break and enter tools.

    He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters and lodged for a bail hearing.

