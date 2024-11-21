Man caught with copper and wire cutters at Chatham business: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say they nabbed a man with copper and wire cutters at a business break-in.
On Thursday morning around 4:45 a.m., officers responded to a business address on Colborne Street in Chatham.
Police say a 45-year-old Chatham man was located with copper and wire cutters.
He was arrested on the charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property, and possession of break and enter tools.
He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters and lodged for a bail hearing.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
BREAKING Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general in face of U.S. Senate opposition
Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's attorney general on Thursday, saying his confirmation was becoming a distraction.
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won’t have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect charged in Toronto airport gold heist
Peel police say a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of one of the suspects charged in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
Son of Norway crown princess detained for one week in rape probe
The son of Norway's crown princess will be jailed for up to one week while police investigate accusations of rape made against him, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
Australian who drank tainted alcohol in Laos has died, raising toll to 4
An Australian teenager has died after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos in what Australia's prime minister on Thursday called every parent's nightmare. An American and two Danish tourists also died, officials said, following reports that several people had been sickened in a Laotian town popular with backpackers.
Watch Dramatic video shows officers save driver from burning truck after brakes fail
Stunning video shows officers in Columbus, Ohio jumping into action to save a driver from his burning pickup truck.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit LRT involved in Kitchener crash
A busy Kitchener street could be closed for several hours after a crash involving a Grand River Transit vehicle.
-
Members of motorcycle gangs facing more charges following Cambridge robbery
Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club are facing robbery and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation.
-
Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend and police officer will soon be out on statutory release
A man who plead guilty to a double stabbing in 2015 will soon be out on statutory release, but he'll have to follow some strict conditions set out by the parole board.
London
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
-
'Incident' reported at Wingham Town Hall, incresed police presence in the area
No injuries were reported, and no details have been released on what exactly the incident was.
-
Minor injuries reported after two-vehicle crash
Shortly after 8 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of Oxford Street and Colborne Street where the crash left a vehicle smashed into a light standard.
Barrie
-
Hold and secure briefly initiated at Barrie public school during nearby police investigation
Police officers were in the north end of Barrie on Thursday morning, this time in the area of Livingstone Street West and McDougall Drive.
-
One person seriously injured after rollover collision in Oro-Medonte
Emergency crews had to rescue one person trapped inside a vehicle after a rollover collision in Oro-Medonte Thursday morning.
-
Over 70 charges laid during CMV inspection blitz, some drivers found to be unlicensed: OPP
The results are in from a commercial motor vehicle safety blitz provincial police conducted earlier this week and include a dozen vehicles taken off the roads.
Northern Ontario
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
-
Sudbury police will begin body camera training next month
Greater Sudbury Police has taken delivery of body cameras for its officers and will begin training next month.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault College accounting students get a head start on their careers
Students in Sault College’s business accounting program have a new learning pathway that will ultimately give them a head start to a career.
-
Investigation explains why plane overran runway in the Sault in 2023
The Transport Safety Board of Canada says the crew of a Porter Airlines flight landing in Sault Ste. Marie in April 2023 didn't realize the plane was so far down the runway.
-
Unattended cooking to blame for North Bay house fire, landlord fined
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
McDonald's Canada CEO doesn't rule out a return to the ByWard Market
McDonald's Canada says it has not closed the door on a return to Ottawa's downtown.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
-
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Toronto
-
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
-
Toronto woman scammed out of $158K gets nearly half her money back
A Toronto woman who was defrauded out of $158,000 in a roofing scam over the summer received about half her money back following a tip from a CTV News viewer.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister vows to 'not abandon' Ukrainian refugees
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said he is committed to finding a solution to continue health coverage for Ukrainian refugees in the province.
-
Older workers: Quebec revises the tax credit for career extension
Workers aged 60 to 64 will no longer be entitled to the tax credit for career extension, which could represent tax savings of $1,540 per year.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
Winnipeg
-
1991-2024
1991-2024 Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
-
Mounties issue Canada-wide warrant for semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
-
More medical, law enforcement testimony expected in human smuggling trial
The prosecution is expecting to wrap up its case today in the trial of two men accused of human smuggling at the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 11
LIVE at 11 Alberta to share fiscal update Thursday morning
The Alberta government will share its 2024-25 second quarter fiscal update and economic statement Thursday morning.
-
Coun. Cartmell running to be Edmonton's next mayor
Two-term Edmonton city councillor Tim Cartmell will be running for mayor in 2025.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Some snow to go along with the cold
Winter officially starts in one month, but we're getting an early taste this week.
Calgary
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
-
Winning Lotto 6-49 ticket bought in Calgary worth $1M
Check your Lotto 6-49 tickets, because one purchased in Calgary just won big.
-
Snowy conditions in Calgary create slippery roads on Thursday
Calgarians woke up to more snow on Thursday, part of a system of weather that's expected to continue until at least Saturday.
Regina
-
'Will always be a Pat': Regina Pats trade captain Tanner Howe to Calgary
The Regina Pats have announced a blockbuster trade Thursday that sees captain Tanner Howe on his way to Calgary to play for the Hitmen as the team continues rebuilding for the future.
-
Sask. RCMP still searching for man wanted after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
The Saskatchewan RCMP says officers are still looking for one man wanted in connection to serious assaults that took place in Swift Current in October, but said they have arrested a second suspect.
-
Several Sask. Credit Unions considering merger
Three Credit Unions in Saskatchewan are exploring a potential merger – with work on the transition beginning as early as next year.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 1 airlifted to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash
An air ambulance transported one person to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Pitt Meadows.
-
Another windstorm headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, Environment Canada says
Another fall storm is forecast to bring high winds to B.C.’s South Coast on Friday, Environment Canada says.
-
Metro Vancouver's living wage rises to $27.05 per hour
The amount the average worker needs to make to meet their needs in Metro Vancouver has risen to $27.05 per hour, driven mainly by rising rent and food costs.
Vancouver Island
-
Near-record gusts knock out power to 150K Vancouver Island customers; BC Hydro brings in reinforcements from mainland
The clean up was well underway Wednesday on Vancouver Island after a night of chaos.
-
B.C. RCMP say multiple victims injured in single vehicle crash
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left "multiple" people injured.
-
BC Hydro reports 'extensive damage' from bomb cyclone that left 300,000 in the dark
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
Atlantic
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Consumers will receive a temporary tax break on essential items and common stocking stuffers heading into the holiday season, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday, alongside a spring $250 rebate for 18.7 million Canadians.
-
CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with Nova Scotia's party leaders
The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties will take part in a roundtable discussion at CTV Atlantic in Halifax on Thursday.
-
N.S. teen caught on video driving close to 200 km/h, holding liquor: Yarmouth RCMP
A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
N.L.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.