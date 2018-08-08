Man arrested same day video of gas station robbery released
Windsor police arrested a man Tuesday night wanted in connection with a gas station robbery Monday.
Police released video of the suspect Tuesday morning.
Police said they were on an unrelated call in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue when they observed a man, standing outside a business.
Officers recognized the man as a suspect in the robbery, also on Howard Avenue, and they placed him under arrest without incident.
Upon searching him, officers located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. They also located property believed to have been stolen from the store during the robbery.
A 47-year-old Windsor man is charged with:
- Robbery with a weapon
- Have face masked/disguised with intent
- Possession of stolen property
- Possession of a controlled substance (suspected methamphetamine)
- Possession of a controlled substance (suspected fentanyl)