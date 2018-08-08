

CTV Windsor





Windsor police arrested a man Tuesday night wanted in connection with a gas station robbery Monday.

Police released video of the suspect Tuesday morning.

Police said they were on an unrelated call in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue when they observed a man, standing outside a business.

Officers recognized the man as a suspect in the robbery, also on Howard Avenue, and they placed him under arrest without incident.

Upon searching him, officers located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. They also located property believed to have been stolen from the store during the robbery.

A 47-year-old Windsor man is charged with: