WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases in the region and three additional deaths on Saturday.

All three deaths were people in the community — two men in their 70s and one man in his 90s.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 382 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,956 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,317 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

3 are related to outbreaks

9 are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 are community acquired

10 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 257 cases are considered active. There are 50 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including six people in the ICU.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including three at LTC and retirement homes, four at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.