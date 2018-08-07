Police release video of gas station robbery suspect
Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed (Source: Windsor police via YouTube)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 4:31PM EDT
Windsor police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a gas station robbery.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 2900 block of Howard Avenue for a robbery.
Police say a suspect approached the entrance with a black reusable shopping bag on his head with eye holes cut out.
They say there was a patron inside the store which may have caused the suspect to remove the bag from his head and leave the store.
This resulted in the suspect's identity being revealed for a brief moment before he left.
Police believe the same suspect returned a few minutes later with his identity concealed with the same shopping bag and he approaches the employee at the front counter.
They say the man had a sharp object, similar to scissors, and demanded money and cigarettes.
He fled the store with a quantity of money and cigarettes and was seen going south.