

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a gas station robbery.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 2900 block of Howard Avenue for a robbery.

Police say a suspect approached the entrance with a black reusable shopping bag on his head with eye holes cut out.

They say there was a patron inside the store which may have caused the suspect to remove the bag from his head and leave the store.

This resulted in the suspect's identity being revealed for a brief moment before he left.

Police believe the same suspect returned a few minutes later with his identity concealed with the same shopping bag and he approaches the employee at the front counter.

They say the man had a sharp object, similar to scissors, and demanded money and cigarettes.

He fled the store with a quantity of money and cigarettes and was seen going south.