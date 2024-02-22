WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man arrested for puncturing tires of police cruiser, breaking into LCBO: Chatham-Kent police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
    A Blenheim resident is facing charges after he allegedly punctured all four tires of a police cruiser and then broke into an LCBO Wednesday night.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 6:46 p.m. on Wednesday officers were alerted by a witness after a man was seen puncturing cruiser tires at the Chatham-Kent Police Station located on Talbot Street in Blenheim.

    Officers confirmed four tires of a cruiser had been damaged.

    Shortly after at 6:53 p.m., police responded to an alarm at the LCBO on Marlborough Street South in Blenheim.

    Video surveillance assisted officers in identifying the man.

    At 7:25 p.m., the man was located and arrested by police. 

    The 43-year-old Blenheim man was subsequently charged with mischief, break and enter and theft.

    He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

