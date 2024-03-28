WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man arrested for making 'death threats' against Windsor mayor: police

    Mayor Drew Dilkens is seen in a city hall board room in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV News Windsor) Mayor Drew Dilkens is seen in a city hall board room in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV News Windsor)
    A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

    On Wednesday morning, Windsor police say the mayor’s office received a phone call from an unknown man making threats against the mayor.

    The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and quickly identified the suspect.

    At 9 p.m., officers took the suspect into custody at his residence in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

    The Windsor man has been charged with one count of uttering death threats.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

