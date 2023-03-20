Man arrested for arson after 'deliberate' Forest Glade house explosion

Windsor police say they have arrested a 24-year-old Toronto man after a “deliberate” house explosion in Forest Glade.

Officers were called to a residence in the 10,000 block of Aspen Lane following a report of an active fire shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers say they discovered the house was completely leveled, consistent with an explosion. Several neighbouring properties also sustained damages. Officers quickly established a perimeter around the scene and advised the public to stay clear of the area.

Windsor police are investigating a house explosion Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)

Police say a man was found nearby with serious injuries and his clothes smelling of an accelerant. He was transported to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police’s Arson Unit was deployed, and through investigation, determined that the explosion was criminal in nature.

As a result of their investigation, a 24-year-old Toronto man faces two counts of arson:

• Arson with disregard for human life

• Arson causing damage to property

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

