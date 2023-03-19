Windsor police investigate ‘suspicious’ explosion at Forest Glade home
Windsor police are actively investigating a “suspicious house explosion” in the city’s Forest Glade neighbourhood.
Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the 10000 block of Aspen Lane around 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fire at the house.
Fire crews were fighting the fire in defensive mode before the structure exploded. Firefighters continued to extinguish hot spots.
Windsor police are investigating a house explosion Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)
The gas company attended the scene along with the Windsor fire investigator. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has also sent an investigator.
The explosion has been deemed ‘suspicious’ and Windsor police are investigating. Officers have blocked off pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.
Police warn residents who live nearby to evacuate your home and call 911 if you smell natural gas.
Windsor police are investigating a house explosion Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)
