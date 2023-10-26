Man arrested after allegedly making threats to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance was under a partial lockdown Thursday morning after receiving threats, police say.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a threat to the hospital around 9:45 a.m. Officers, along with the hospital security team, ensured the safety of everyone present.

“We want to reassure the community that there is no ongoing threat to the Chatham Health Alliance or the public,” police said in a news release.

By 11:44 a.m., a 47-year-old Highgate man was found at his home and taken into custody without incident.

Police say he was taken to headquarters and was later released with a future court date.