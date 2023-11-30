WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man allegedly breaks into home, threatens occupant

    Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police say a man has been charged with robbery after allegedly breaking into a downtown home and threatening the person inside.

    Officers responded to a report of a robbery Thursday around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

    Police say a man entered the residence and threatened the occupant before stealing their computer.

    No one was physically hurt during the robbery, police say.

    Investigators were able to identify the suspect and found him at another home in the 300 block of Glengarry Ave. The suspect was arrested without incident.

    The 47-year-old has been charged with robbery and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day

    Hamas began freeing Israeli hostages Thursday in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of a last-minute deal to extend their ceasefire in Gaza by another day. But any further renewal of the truce, now in its seventh day, could prove more daunting since Hamas is expected to set a higher price for many of the remaining hostages.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News