Man allegedly breaks into home, threatens occupant

Windsor police say a man has been charged with robbery after allegedly breaking into a downtown home and threatening the person inside.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery Thursday around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Police say a man entered the residence and threatened the occupant before stealing their computer.

No one was physically hurt during the robbery, police say.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and found him at another home in the 300 block of Glengarry Ave. The suspect was arrested without incident.

The 47-year-old has been charged with robbery and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.