

CTV Windsor





Police are looking for a man after an alleged assault on the Chrysler Canada Greenway in Kingsville.

The OPP say a man was walking on the trail west of Heritage Road around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday when he was approached by another man who hit the victim with a weapon. The suspect then allegedly took items from the victim’s wallet and fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 5'9" to 5'10" and weighing about 150 pounds. He was dressed all in black.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the OPP Essex County Crime Unit at 519-723-2491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.