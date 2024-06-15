Woman charged with impaired driving after alleged collision with police cruiser

A woman has been charged after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a parked Windsor police cruiser while impaired, according to officers.

Police said, shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a separate incident in the 1400-block of Parent Avenue.

An approaching vehicle collided with the police cruiser, which was parked at the time, officers added.

“The vehicle then struck a second parked car before coming to a stop,” a statement from Windsor police reads. “In speaking to the motorist, officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment.”

A 31-year-old woman was arrested and transported to Windsor police headquarters where officers said she failed a breath test.

The woman faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

There were no physical injuries to the officers or the driver of the other vehicle that was struck.