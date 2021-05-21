WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor and LaSalle police teamed up for a joint traffic blitz Thursday where a total of 92 fines were issued and one arrest was made.

The traffic enforcement project was initiative as part of Canada Road Safety week. Police say the objective was to enforce and educate drivers with a focus on speeding, distracted driving, and failure to slow down when it comes to emergency vehicles.

In total, 92 traffic enforcement actions and one arrest were carried out:

Speeding – 78

Drive with hand-held communication device – three

Fail to slow down and proceed with caution for emergency vehicles – three

Other – eight

Arrest warrant – one

“Although the total number of enforcement actions is a credit to the great work of officers during this joint operation, this number shows a lack of care and concern for road safety by too many drivers,” a Windsor Police Service news release says. “Road safety is everyone's responsibility and needs to be taken seriously. Put your phone down, your seatbelt on, drive to the posted speed limits and never drive impaired.”

WPS is reminding Windsor and Amherstburg residents to adopt safe driving practices and uphold safety on the roads.