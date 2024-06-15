From bacon cupcakes to maple beer: Canadian village returns to Carrousel of Nations lineup

One of the new villages added to Windsor-Essex’s biggest multicultural festival of the year is centred around Canadian culture.

The 49th annual Carrousel of the Nations festival returned Friday, starting a six-day stretch across two weekends: June 14-16 and June 21-23.

According to Fred Francis, executive director for the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County, the Canadian village has returned to the Carrousel lineup following an extended hiatus.

“It’s been a while. Over 49 years, we’ve seen a lot of villages [come and go]. But when Walkerville Brewery reached out with an idea, we liked what they were going to do,” said Francis.

“Keep in mind that when it comes to the ethnicity, culture and diversity we celebrate in Canada, we can’t overlook our own,” he added.

From maple-flavoured beer and ketchup popcorn to Nanaimo bars and bacon-topped cupcakes, take a look the photos below to see what's being offered at the Canadian village which takes place only on June15 and 16:

Seven new villages have been added to the Carrousel of the Nations festival for 2024. Their locations and timing are listed below:

Canadian Village (Windsor) - Walkerville Brewery, 525 Argyle Rd.

Saturday, June 15: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Croatian Village (Windsor) - Croatia National Sport Club, 4895 8th Concession

Saturday, June 15: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, June 16: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dutch Village (Kingsville) - The Grove Brewing Company, 86 Wigle Ave. Unit 1

Saturday, June 15: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mexican Village (Leamington) - Mill Sreet

Sunday, June 23: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Middle Eastern Village (Windsor) - St. Ignatius Church, 1808 Labelle St.

Friday, June 14: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, June 15: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, June 16: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, June 21: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, June 22: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, June 23: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Persian Village (Windsor) - Chapter Two Brewing Company, 2345 Edna St.

Saturday, June 22: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Portuguese Village (Leamington) - Leamington Portuguese Community Club, 217 Talbot St. W.

Saturday, June 15: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here for a full list of the 30 villages in this year’s Carrousel of the Nations festival.

"As the only ethnic and multicultural festival in the area, Carrousel offers residents and visitors the chance to experience a wide array of cultures and traditions they might otherwise never encounter," the MCC in a statement back in May.