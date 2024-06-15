WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Vehicle stolen in Chatham-Kent

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.  

    They attended an address on Queens Line around 8 a.m. Friday. Officers learned a trailer, holding a 2007 Chevy truck with Ontario Licence Plate BV32913 was stolen sometime overnight.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Chatham-Kent police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News