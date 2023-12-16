WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Maiden Lane to get its glow on for the holiday season

    Light display set up along Maiden Lane West in downtown Windsor, Ont. (Source: Lauren Hedges/Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association) Light display set up along Maiden Lane West in downtown Windsor, Ont. (Source: Lauren Hedges/Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association)

    Downtown’s Maiden Lane will once shine bright for the holiday season.

    The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is presenting the 2023 edition of Light up the Night with a “dazzling display of lights” to illuminate Maiden Lane, “transforming it into a radiant winter wonderland.”

    "The DWBIA is dedicated to presenting a holiday spectacle,” chair Chris MacLeod said in a news release. “This year, Maiden Lane West will be a galaxy of lights, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for everyone in the heart of Windsor."

    The display will bring Maiden Lane West a picturesque backdrop to capture holiday memories. Organizers say the lane will come alive with an array of lights to bring a little magic downtown.

    “Lights have a way of lifting spirits and spreading joy,” MacLeod said. “So we wanted to continue this tradition that resonates with so many people of all ages."

    Residents and visitors are invited to stroll down Maiden Lane West from now until Jan. 14 to experience the glow of the holiday lights.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

    As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News