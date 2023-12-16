Maiden Lane to get its glow on for the holiday season

Downtown’s Maiden Lane will once shine bright for the holiday season.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is presenting the 2023 edition of Light up the Night with a “dazzling display of lights” to illuminate Maiden Lane, “transforming it into a radiant winter wonderland.”

"The DWBIA is dedicated to presenting a holiday spectacle,” chair Chris MacLeod said in a news release. “This year, Maiden Lane West will be a galaxy of lights, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for everyone in the heart of Windsor."

The display will bring Maiden Lane West a picturesque backdrop to capture holiday memories. Organizers say the lane will come alive with an array of lights to bring a little magic downtown.

“Lights have a way of lifting spirits and spreading joy,” MacLeod said. “So we wanted to continue this tradition that resonates with so many people of all ages."

Residents and visitors are invited to stroll down Maiden Lane West from now until Jan. 14 to experience the glow of the holiday lights.